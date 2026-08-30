Miller was cut by the Dolphins on Sunday, Barry Jackson of the Miami Herald reports.

Miller was drafted by the Raiders in the sixth round of the 2025 NFL Draft. However, he was eventually signed by the Dolphins for their practice squad in January 2026. Miller could draw interest from a few teams looking for depth, though he isn't expected to suit up for a regular-season game anytime soon. The 25-year-old spent his collegiate career at North Dakota State, most recently throwing for 3,251 yards, 33 touchdowns and four interceptions in 2024. He also had 145 carries for 631 yards and 12 touchdowns on the run.