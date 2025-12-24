Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Wednesday that Baker is in concussion protocol following Sunday's 26-19 loss to the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.

Despite playing 68 defensive snaps and recording 10 total tackles and one pass defensed in the Week 16 loss, the 29-year-old appears to have sustained a concussion. Baker must clear the NFL's five-step protocol in order to play in the Week 17 matchup against the Bengals. If he's unable to suit up Sunday, expect Kitan Crawford to start at free safety.