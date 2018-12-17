Cardinals' David Amerson: Evaluated for concussion
Amerson suffered a possible concussion in Sunday's game against the Falcons, Darren Urban of the Cardinals' official site reports.
Amerson recorded one solo tackle before his injury forced Brandon Williams to play cornerback for the first time all season, according to Urban. Dontae Johnson, Quinten Rollins and Leonard Johnson would be candidates to fill in if Amerson misses time.
