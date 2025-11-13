The Cardinals announced Thursday that Conner (knee) has been designated for return from IR.

The rookie sixth-round pick has spent the entire regular season to date on IR due to a knee injury suffered during the preseason, but he appears to be nearing a return to action. Conner will now have a 21-day window to practice without counting against the 53-man roster. He can be activated at any time within that span, meaning he could suit up as early as Sunday's game against the 49ers, if healthy.