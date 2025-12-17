Cardinals' Paris Johnson: Missing another week
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Head coach Jonathan Gannon told reporters Wednesday that Johnson (knee) won't play in Sunday's matchup against the Falcons, Josh Weinfuss of ESPN.com reports.
The third-year pro from Ohio State is now in line to miss his second game in a row due to a sprained MCL. While Johnson remains sidelined for the Week 16 contest, expect Josh Fryar to start at left tackle.
