Keenum intends to sign with Denver when free agency begins Wednesday, ESPN reports.

It sounds like the Vikings are set to try and sign Kirk Cousins. Keenum will thus move to Denver. However, none of this is official and players could change their minds before signings can officially begin Wednesday. Keenum threw for 3,547 yards and 22 touchdowns in leading the Vikings to the NFC Championship game.

