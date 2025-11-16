The Chargers elevated Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster Saturday.

It's the second time Johnson has been elevated to the Bolts' active roster this season. He'll be available for Sunday's game against the Jaguars, when he'll join Trayveon Williams as the Chargers' rotational running backs behind Kimani Vidal. Johnson played in Week 9 against the Titans, but he was limited to just three snaps on special teams.