Jackson (kneecap) said Tuesday that he's "right on track" in his recovery and sounded hopeful that participating in training camp in late July is still a possibility, Lindsey Thiry of ESPN.com reports.

Jackson signed a five-year, $82.5 million deal with the Chargers last offseason, but he wasn't able to live up to the lofty expectations that come with a lucrative contract, as he struggled before rupturing the patellar tendon in his right knee during Week 7. He's nearly eight months removed from surgery and getting close to a return, but further clarity on his return to the practice field should surface after her meets with Dr. Neal El Attrache next week. Head coach Brandon Staley said that when Jackson's available, he expects the cornerback to line up across the opposing team's best receiver. "That's what we brought him here to do," Staley said.