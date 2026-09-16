McConkey (ribs) won't practice Wednesday, Alex Insdorf of BoltBeat.com reports.

McConkey is in recovery mode after taking a huge hit from a Cardinals defender during this past Sunday's Week 1 loss. Initially deemed to have a chest injury, the issue was clarified as to his ribs Monday, at which point coach Jim Harbaugh called McConkey day-to-day. McConkey now has a baseline set as the Chargers kick off Week 2 prep, meaning he likely will need to mix into drills Thursday or Friday to give himself a chance to be available Sunday against the Raiders.