McConkey played three snaps on offense and didn't show up in the box score otherwise during the Chargers' 20-18 preseason loss to the Rams on Thursday.

McConkey was on the field for each of the Chargers' first two series before observing the rest of Thursday's exhibition contest from the sidelines. The 2024 second-rounder is the top wide receiver on the Chargers' depth chart following the departure of veteran Keenan Allen, and McConkey should be one of Justin Herbert's go-to targets in the passing game. McConkey caught 66 passes (on 106 targets) for 789 yards and six touchdowns across 16 regular-season games last year.