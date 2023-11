Muse (knee) has been ruled out for the remainder of Sunday's game against the Packers.

Muse was hurt in the first half and was initially deemed questionable to return. However, he's since been ruled out for the remainder of the contest. Muse hasn't logged a defensive snap this season, but he's been a key special-teamer for the Chargers. The severity of his injury may determine whether he'll be able to play next Sunday against Baltimore.