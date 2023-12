Muse (knee) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's game against the Broncos.

Muse was designated to return from injured reserve almost two weeks ago, but it seems as if his knee issue is still hindering him and he won't suit up in Week 17. The 27-year-old must be activated to the Chargers' active roster before making his return to the field, and in his 10 appearances this season, Muse has recorded two total tackles.