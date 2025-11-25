Smith tallied one rush for five yards and hauled in three of four targets for 31 yards during Sunday's 23-20 overtime win against the Colts.

Smith remains a pass-catching option out of the backfield, akin to Jerrick McKinnon in previous seasons, but he doesn't quite sport the same kind of upside just yet. Smith has made an impact as a receiver through 11 games, notching 19 grabs for 161 yards. However, he's averaged just 3.0 yards per carry on his 29 totes and firmly remains third in the backfield pecking order behind Isiah Pacheco and Kareem Hunt. As long as that duo remains healthy, Smith figures to remain a periphery piece for the Chiefs.