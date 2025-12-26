Smith had zero carries and reeled in three of his four targets for five yards and a touchdown during Thursday's 20-13 loss to the Broncos.

Smith has seen a slight uptick in his snap share over the last couple of weeks, and it wouldn't be shocking if that's the case again in the season finale in Week 18 with Kansas City eliminated from playoff contention for the first time since 2014. The rookie back hasn't proved a ton as a runner, averaging just under 3.0 yards per carry, but he's been a solid contributor as a receiver out of the backfield, hauling in 23 of his 31 targets for 170 yards and a touchdown in his inaugural NFL campaign. He'll have one more opportunity to add to that total before his rookie season expires.