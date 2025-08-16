Smith had three carries for 22 yards and two receptions for 16 yards on as many targets in Friday's 33-16 preseason loss to Seattle.

Smith was the first back to receive a carry after Isiah Pacheco and Carson Steele departed with the first-string offense. The 22-year-old Smith experienced improved results over his first preseason outing, as he appears to be completely over the finger injury sustained in practice last week. Smith will attempt to build off of this performance as he claws for a roster spot in the preseason finale against Chicago next Friday.