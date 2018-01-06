Spiller (coach's decision) is inactive for Saturday's game against the Titans, BJ Kissel of the Chiefs' official site reports.

Spiller found himself back in Kansas City earlier this week when Akeem Hunt (ankle) landed on injured reserve. That said, the backfield rides the coattails of Kareem Hunt, so Spiller's services won't be needed with strategic decisions made elsewhere on the game-day roster. Behind Hunt, the rookie, Charcandrick West and Anthony Sherman will take any residual reps that don't go to the top running back.