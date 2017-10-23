C.J. Spiller: Cut by Chiefs
The Chiefs released Spiller on Monday, Terez A. Paylor of The Kansas City Star reports.
During his fourth dalliance with the Chiefs in 2017, Spiller produced no yards on two carries and didn't haul in either of his two targets Thursday at Oakland. His release implies Charcandrick West has progressed enough in the concussion protocol to revitalize the team's running back depth. As a result, Spiller will remain on speed dial in the event of another injury in Kansas City's backfield.
