Chiefs' Chamarri Conner: Double-digit stops vs. Denver
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Conner recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) during the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.
Conner played every single defensive snap and finished Sunday's game as the Chiefs' second-leading tackler behind Nick Bolton (12). It was Conner's fourth game in which he's posted double-digit stops and first since Week 8 against the Commanders. The third-year safety is up to 113 tackles (73 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles through 16 regular-season games.
