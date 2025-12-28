Conner recorded 10 tackles (seven solo) during the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Thursday.

Conner played every single defensive snap and finished Sunday's game as the Chiefs' second-leading tackler behind Nick Bolton (12). It was Conner's fourth game in which he's posted double-digit stops and first since Week 8 against the Commanders. The third-year safety is up to 113 tackles (73 solo), including 2.0 sacks, one pass defense and two forced fumbles through 16 regular-season games.