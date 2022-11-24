site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Chiefs' Chris Lammons: Clears protocol
Lammons (concussion) is not on the Chiefs' injury report ahead of Sunday's game against the Rams.
Lammons is on track to return from a one-game absence due to a concussion. Look for him to resume his role on special teams and providing depth in the defensive backfield should he avoid any setbacks.
