Head coach Andy Reid said Friday that Lammons (concussion) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Chargers, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.

Lammons suffered a concussion during the Week 10 win over Jacksonvillle, and he's since been unable to clear protocols that would've allowed him to play Sunday versus the Chargers. While the 26-year-old has mainly served as a special-teams contributor to this point in the season, his absence isn't expected to alter the Chiefs defensive game plan in Week 11.