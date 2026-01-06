Pierce totaled four rushes for 10 yards during Sunday's 14-12 defeat versus the Raiders.

Pierce signed on with the Chiefs' practice squad in late November, three days after being cut loose by the Texans. He was signed off the practice squad roster before Week 16 but remained inactive for both Weeks 16 and 17 before logging four carries for 10 yards in the season finale. The fourth-year running back should hit the open market again this offseason with hopes of earning a home on a 53-man roster somewhere next season.