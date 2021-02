Kilgore (undisclosed) was activated from the reserve/COVID-19 list and will play in the Super Bowl against the Buccaneers on Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

The 33-year-old landed on the list as a close contact of an infected individual at the start of the week, but he cleared the protocols in time for Sunday's contest. Kilgore should fill his usual role as Kansas City's reserve center behind starter Austin Reiter