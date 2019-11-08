Play

Kilgore (knee) is questionable for Sunday's game at Indianapolis, Armando Salguero of the Miami Herald reports.

Kilgore was a limited practice participant all week and appears to have a good chance of retaking the field Sunday. The 31-year-old has missed the last three games due to the knee issue.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories