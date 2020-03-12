Dolphins' Daniel Kilgore: Moving on from Miami
The Dolphins will not pick up Kilgore's contract option for 2020, making him an unrestricted free agent, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.
Kilgore will hit free agency when the new league year kicks off March 18. Though 32-year-old started at center for Miami during all 13 of his regular-season appearances in 2019, he could have more appeal as a reserve option for clubs elsewhere in the league.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Clyde Edwards-Helaire Prospect Profile
LSU's Clyde Edwards-Helaire may not wow you with his speed, but most of his other attributes...
-
CeeDee Lamb prospect profile
CeeDee Lamb is projected by many to be the top wide receiver in the 2020 Draft class. Jamey...
-
XFL DFS Week 5 picks, strategies
Ben Gretch gives you his picks and strategies for Week 5 XFL DFS contests.
-
Dynasty rankings, rookies, and more
Looking for all of the Dynasty Fantasy Football and 2020 NFL Draft content currently at CBS...
-
Cam Akers Prospect Profile
Cam Akers had a good college career, but it could have been better if not for coaching changes,...
-
Players who could change teams for 2020
Here's a gander at who might be changing teams — and/or getting paid — this offseason.