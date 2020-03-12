The Dolphins will not pick up Kilgore's contract option for 2020, making him an unrestricted free agent, Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post reports.

Kilgore will hit free agency when the new league year kicks off March 18. Though 32-year-old started at center for Miami during all 13 of his regular-season appearances in 2019, he could have more appeal as a reserve option for clubs elsewhere in the league.