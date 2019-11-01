Kilgore (knee) is listed as doubtful for Sunday's game against the Jets.

Kilgore returned to practice this week and logged a trio of limited sessions. It looks as though the starting center is trending towards sitting out Sunday's divisional contest against the Jets, in which case he'll target a return Week 10 versus Indianapolis.

