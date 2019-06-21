Robinson has upped his offensive responsibilities this offseason, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports.

This shouldn't come as a major surprise with Tyreek Hill unavailable due to an indefinite suspension. Although he was just lightly involved in the offense last postseason, Robinson seems the most likely candidate to step in early in the season should Hill miss time. Taylor notes that rookie Mecole Hardman's role will likely expand as his understanding of the offense grows, which may eventually carve into Robinson's snaps. As long as Robinson is in the starting lineup for the Patrick Mahomes-led Chiefs, he may be worthy of consideration in deep season-long leagues and in daily formats.

More News
Our Latest Stories