Robinson (ankle) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Raiders, with 49ers coach Kyle Shanahan saying Friday that the wideout likely will be activated from injured reserve, Nick Wagoner of ESPN.com reports.

San Francisco GM John Lynch also made optimistic comments about Robinson, who was a limited practice participant Wednesday through Friday. With WRs Mike Evans (Achilles) and Deebo Samuel (hamstring) out for at least one more week, Robinson would join Jordan Watkins, Brandin Cooks and Jacob Cowing as the healthy wide receivers on the active roster. The 49ers need to activate Robinson by 4 p.m. ET on Saturday to have him available for Sunday's home game against the Raiders.