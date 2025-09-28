Chiefs' Elijah Mitchell: Healthy scratch for Week 4
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Ravens, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
Mitchell will be a healthy scratch for a fourth consecutive game, and his next chance to make his 2025 regular-season debut is Week 5 against the Jaguars on Monday, Oct. 6. Isiah Pacheco, Kareem Hunt and rookie seventh-rounder Brashard Smith will be the Chiefs' three active running backs for Sunday's contest.
