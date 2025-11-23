Mitchell (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's matchup with the Colts, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

The running back made his season debut last Sunday against the Broncos but only played on seven of 70 offensive snaps. Mitchell is a healthy scratch even with Isiah Pacheco still out due to a knee issue. Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith got most of Kansas City's offensive snaps at the running back spot a week ago.