Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.

With Mitchell a healthy scratch and Isiah Pacheco (knee) having previously been ruled out, look for Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith to lead the Chiefs' Week 9 backfield, with practice squad elevation Clyde Edwards-Helaire also available to mix in.

