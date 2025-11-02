Chiefs' Elijah Mitchell: Inactive Sunday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Mitchell is inactive for Sunday's game against the Bills, Matt McMullen of the Chiefs' official site reports.
With Mitchell a healthy scratch and Isiah Pacheco (knee) having previously been ruled out, look for Kareem Hunt and Brashard Smith to lead the Chiefs' Week 9 backfield, with practice squad elevation Clyde Edwards-Helaire also available to mix in.
