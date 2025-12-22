Minshew's MRI on Monday revealed that he didn't suffer a torn ACL in Sunday's loss to the Titans, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Rapoport adds that Minshew has been diagnosed with a non-displaced tibial plateau fracture, which is considered a very bad bone bruise. Minshew, however, is still expected to miss game time due to the knee injury, but it's good news for the veteran quarterback nonetheless after a torn ACL was the initial fear. Chris Oladokun came on in relief of Minshew versus Tennessee and completed 11 of 16 passes for 111 scoreless yards. He also rushed two times for seven yards. With Minshew joining Patrick Mahomes (knee) on the shelf, the Chiefs are slated to sign Shane Buechele off the Bills' practice squad to join Oladokun in the quarterback room.