Minshew (collarbone) has been pictured throwing at Kansas City's voluntary OTAs, Charlie Riedel of the Citrus County Chronicle reports.

Minshew appears fully recovered from the season-ending broken collarbone that limited him to 10 regular-season appearances (nine starts) with the Raiders in 2024. The veteran journeyman is secure as the No. 2 quarterback behind superstar Patrick Mahomes after signing a one-year deal with the Chiefs in March, with Bailey Zappe and Chris Oladokun battling it out for third-string duties. In the event that Minshew were to see any significant action in relief of Mahomes in 2025, his experience and the presence pass-catchers Rashee Rice, Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown and TE Travis Kelce should allow him to pilot coach Andy Reid's offensive scheme to productive ends.