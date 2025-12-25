The Chiefs have elevated Brownlee from the practice squad to the active roster for Thursday's contest against the Broncos.

Brownlee will get a chance to handle a depth role in a Kansas City wide receiver corps that saw all of Rashee Rice (concussion), Tyquan Thornton (concussion) and Nikko Remigio (knee) be placed on season-ending IR leading up to Thursday's contest. He figures to contribute as the No. 5 WR behind Xavier Worthy, Hollywood Brown, JuJu Smith-Schuster and Jalen Royals versus Denver.