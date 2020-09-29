Hardman caught four of six targets for 81 yards and a touchdown in Monday night's 34-20 win over the Ravens.

Hardman's performance was highlighted by his 49-yard score prior to halftime. On that play, his sensational speed was on full display, giving quarterback Patrick Mahomes a free target downfield following a well-executed double-move. Through three games, Hardman has now elevated his numbers each week, and although he's still lacking consistency outside of devastating deep shots like Monday's score, the second-year pro is nonetheless trending in the right direction ahead of Week 4's game versus the Patriots.