Chiefs head coach Andy Reid said Hardman (pelvis) won't practice Tuesday, Nate Taylor of The Athletic reports. "It's not responding the way he wants it to," Reid said of Hardman's injury.

After suffering the abdominal injury coming out of the Chiefs' Week 9 win over the Titans, Hardman was moved to injured reserve before being cleared Dec. 14 to rejoin Kansas City for practice. Hardman appeared to be making progress and was officially activated and added back to the 53-man roster Jan. 4, but he didn't play in the Chiefs' regular-season finale against the Raiders later after experiencing a setback with his pelvis during a Week 17 practice. Despite the Chiefs being on bye for the first round of the postseason, Hardman doesn't seem to have made much substantial progress, and his absence from practice doesn't bode well for his chances of playing in Saturday's divisional-round game against the Jaguars. If Hardman remains sidelined, Kadarius Toney and Justin Watson would likely share duties as the Chiefs' No. 3 receiver in Kansas City's playoff opener.