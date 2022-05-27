Coach Andy Reid said Hardman did not practice Thursday because he "tweaked his hamstring" Wednesday, Pete Sweeney of ArrowheadPride.com reports.

The Chiefs will likely continue to take a cautious approach to Hardman's recovery, as hamstring injuries can linger when rushed. Both Hardman and rookie second-round pick Skyy Moore are currently sitting out OTAs due to hamstring injuries, leaving opportunities for increased reps behind JuJu Smith-Schuster and Marquez Valdes-Scantling. As he heads into his fourth season with Kansas City, Hardman is facing the opportunity to compete for a starting gig once back on the field.