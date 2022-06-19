Hardman (hamstring) participated in June minicamp, The Kansas City Star reports.
Hardman missed a few days of OTAs in late May but was back on the field for mandatory minicamp less than three weeks later. He's one of the main candidates to benefit from Tyreek Hill's departure, along with offseason additions JuJu Smith-Schuster, Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Skyy Moore. He's no Hill, but Hardman does offer some of the same traits, namely speed and elusiveness, and he's only 24 years old heading into the fourth and final season of his rookie contract. The injury won't be noteworthy unless it pops up again during training camp, as Hardman doesn't have any reported history of hamstring issues and has played in each of the Chiefs' 58 games (including playoffs) since they drafted him