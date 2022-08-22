Hardman (groin) is returning to practice Monday, Herbie Teope of The Kansas City Star reports.
Hardman left practice last Wednesday and was held out of a preseason game against the Commanders on Saturday. With JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) also unavailable, the Chiefs used Marquez Valdes-Scantling and Justin Watson as their starting wideouts, with rookie Skyy Moore coming on as the No. 3. The week before in the preseason opener, Hardman worked as the No. 3 with the starters while Moore played with the backups.