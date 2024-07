Johnson (knee) was spotted working with the Chiefs' first-team defense Wednesday, Sam McDowell of The Kansas City Star reports.

Johnson missed all of Kansas City's 2023 campaign due to a torn ACL, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. The 2022 seventh-round pick has played no defensive snaps across his 11 games in the NFL, but with the departure of L'Jarius Sneed this offseason, Johnson could be thrust into the mix as a starting or rotational cornerback for the Chiefs in 2024.