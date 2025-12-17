Chiefs' Nazeeh Johnson: Resumes practicing
The Chiefs announced Wednesday that Johnson (shoulder) has been designated to return from IR.
Johnson has missed the entire regular season thus far due to a shoulder injury sustained during Kansas City's second preseason contest. Now, he'll have a 21-day window to resume practicing without counting against the 53-man roster, wherein he can be activated at any time. If Johnson manages to return to action this season, he'll stand to handle a rotational role on defense.
