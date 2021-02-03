Watkins (calf) was limited at practice Wednesday.
ESPN's Adam Teicher previously relayed that Watkins said he's "very optimistic" that he'll play in Sunday's Super Bowl against the Buccaneers. The wideout did acknowledge that he may not be quite back to 100 percent by then, but he'll have a couple more days worth of practice to get there, or at least as close to full strength as possible. Watkins hasn't played since Week 16, but it's worth noting that he participated in a pregame workout before being made inactive for the AFC Championship Game against the Bills back on Jan. 24.
More News
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Expects to play Sunday•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Returns to practice•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Misses practice•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Remains limited at practice•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Limited during Wednesday's practice•
-
Chiefs' Sammy Watkins: Expected back for Super Bowl•