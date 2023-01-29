Kelce (back), officially listed as questionable, is expected to play in Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Bengals, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.

Kelce popped up on the injury report late in the week, though he managed to turn in a full practice session Friday. Given that and the magnitude of the game, it would be surprising to see Kelce sidelined. Even so, it will be worth confirming his status when inactives are released shortly before the 6:30 PM ET kickoff.