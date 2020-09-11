Kelce brought in all six of his targets for 50 yards and a touchdown in the Chiefs' 34-20 win over the Texans on Thursday.
The big tight end was particularly involved early, producing a 4-30 line and his six-yard scoring grab over Kansas City's first two drives. Despite a relatively quiet night the rest of the way, Kelce still finished second on the team in receptions and tied for second in targets, making it a solid season-opening fantasy effort. The perennial Pro Bowler will look to put together a successful encore when he and his teammates face the Chargers in a Week 2 road matchup Sunday, Sept. 20.
More News
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Upgrades to full practice•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Practice reps limited Monday•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Lands four-year extension•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Drawing close to extension•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: Finds end zone in SB LIV win•
-
Chiefs' Travis Kelce: No listing on Friday's report•