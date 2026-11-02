Kelce caught five of seven targets for 67 yards in Sunday's 28-24 loss to the Broncos.

The 37-year-old tight end caught more than four passes and topped 60 yards for the first time since Week 2, but his TD drought stands at four games. Kelce moved up another rung on the NFL's all-time leaderboards with this performance, as he passed Torry Holt to take over 18th place in career receiving yards (13,412). Kelce will take a 29-410-2 line on 42 targets through seven games in the current campaign into a Week 9 clash with the Jets.