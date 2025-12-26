Kelce brought in five of six targets for 36 yards in the Chiefs' 20-13 loss to the Broncos on Thursday night.

Kelce was Chris Oladokun's favorite target by far, leading to the veteran tight end recording team highs in receptions, receiving yards and targets. Kelce fared much better than in his first game without Patrick Mahomes (IR, knee) in Week 16 against the Titans, and another week of practice with his young quarterback could lead to a solid finish to an otherwise disappointing season in a Week 18 road matchup against the Raiders.