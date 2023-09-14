Offensive coordinator Matt Nagy noted Thursday that Kelce (knee) looked good at practice Wednesday, but added that coach Andy Reid and GM Brett Veach will make the call on whether the tight end plays Sunday against the Jaguars, Cameron Wolfe of NFL Network reports.

With that in mind, Nagy indicated that the Chiefs have prepared game-plans for scenarios in which Kelce plays and if he doesn't. The tight end was officially limited at practice Wednesday and based on Nagy's comments, it seems likely that Kelce will approach Sunday's contest listed as questionable.