Head coach Shane Steichen noted Wednesday that he's hopeful Richardson (back) will be available for Sunday's season finale against the Jaguars, Nate Atkins of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Back spasms prevented Richardson from playing in Week 17, but the QB could return to action this weekend depending on how things go for him in practice. With the Colts holding a walk-through Wednesday, what Richardson is able to do during Thursday's session will provide the first indication of which direction he's trending for Sunday's contest, but the QB did note Wednesday that his back is feeling much better this week, per Joel A. Erickson of The Indianapolis Star.