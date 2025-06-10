Colts coach Shane Steichen said Tuesday at the start of mandatory minicamp that Richardson (shoulder) visited Dr. Neal ElAttrache, who previously performed surgery to address his AC joint injury, for a second opinion, but that his outlook remains unchanged, Stephen Holder of ESPN.com reports.

Richardson remains without a timeline to return, but Steichen previously expressed optimism that the 2023 first-round pick will be back "at some point" during training camp. Surgery isn't being considered as an option to address Richardson's shoulder issue. In the meantime, Daniel Jones will handle first-team reps and could stake a strong claim to the Week 1 starting role before Richardson is cleared to get back on the field.