Richardson is thought to have recovered from his recent right (throwing) shoulder setback, Stephen Holder of ESPN reports.

Richardson, who underwent a season-ending procedure to repair an AC joint sprain during the 2023 season, missed the final two weeks of the Colts' offseason practices in June after experiencing some soreness in his right shoulder. Subsequent rest seems to have allowed the 23-year-old to move past the issue, with James Boyd of The Athletic reporting that Richardson has resumed throwing. He thus appears on track to be available for training camp, though Holder notes that it's quite possible the signal caller will be on some form of a pitch count once he re-takes the field and begins competing with veteran newcomer Daniel Jones for the team's top QB job.