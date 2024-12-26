Richardson (back/foot) didn't participate in practice Thursday, James Boyd of The Athletic reports.
Richardson was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate, so his absence from Thursday's session is notable as Sunday's game against the Giants approaches. If the QB is unavailable this weekend, Joe Flacco presumably would start in Richardson's place, backed up Sam Ehlinger.
